Observer (OBSR) Market Capitalization Tops $51.08 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Observer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Observer has traded 94.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Observer has a market capitalization of $51.08 million and $144.12 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Observer Coin Profile

Observer is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

