Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Trading Up 5%

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) shares were up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 2,506,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 4,091,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

The stock has a market cap of $192.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 3.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.81% and a negative net margin of 674.79%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ocean Power Technologies by 5,866,606.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 879,991 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 116.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 34,124 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

