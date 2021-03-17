Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Trading Up 5%

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) shares were up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 2,506,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 4,091,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.
The stock has a market cap of $192.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 3.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.
Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.81% and a negative net margin of 674.79%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter.
About Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT)
Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.
