Ocean Protocol Trading 5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00002453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $602.11 million and approximately $54.30 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00052492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.18 or 0.00647396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00070245 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00025022 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00034048 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

