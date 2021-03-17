Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Director M Kevin Mcevoy Sells 68,539 Shares

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $993,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

M Kevin Mcevoy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, M Kevin Mcevoy sold 44,325 shares of Oceaneering International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $630,301.50.

Shares of NYSE:OII traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.47. 25,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,903. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.60. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $424.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.66 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OII has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.