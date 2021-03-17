Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Up 5.2%

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.33 and last traded at $20.25. 712,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 961,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

A number of research firms have commented on OCUL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

