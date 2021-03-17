Offshift One Day Trading Volume Tops $304,905.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Offshift token can now be bought for approximately $4.94 or 0.00008519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $12.85 million and approximately $304,905.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,060.22 or 1.00083274 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00035595 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011731 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6,777.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00082332 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001747 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Offshift Token Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,600,000 tokens. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

