OKB (OKB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $168.40 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, OKB has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for $14.68 or 0.00024858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a market cap of $880.88 million and $168.40 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00051865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.80 or 0.00636288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070252 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00025122 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00034089 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

