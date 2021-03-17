OKCash (OK) Trading Down 20.5% This Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. OKCash has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $32,463.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0492 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,269.50 or 1.00027189 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00035205 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012182 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7,094.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00086174 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,824,599 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

