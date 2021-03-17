Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Brant Point Investment Management LLC

Brant Point Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up 1.0% of Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,376,101,000 after purchasing an additional 388,472 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 146,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 197.4% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.87.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.62. 1,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.96. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.39 and a 1 year high of $235.16. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

