Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of Olin worth $9,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the third quarter worth about $227,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their target price on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $36.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.