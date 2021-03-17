Olin (NYSE:OLN) Stock Price Up 7% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) shot up 7% on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $48.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Olin traded as high as $37.98 and last traded at $37.98. 2,443,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 1,417,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.48.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Olin from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth $53,645,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,902,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 556,048 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth $41,772,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 240,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 6,731.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,832 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

