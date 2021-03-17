Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Holdings Raised by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet makes up approximately 4.0% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $55,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 18,623 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,772. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.27 and its 200 day moving average is $89.39. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Several analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

