Olstein Capital Management L.P. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $65,271,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,956,000 after buying an additional 1,948,373 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after buying an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $40,178,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,393,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.78. 490,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,696,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.10. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

