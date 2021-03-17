Olstein Capital Management L.P. Acquires 6,750 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 47,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL stock traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.20. 9,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,844. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.74. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

