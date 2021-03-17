Olstein Capital Management L.P. Acquires 73,000 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.97. 467,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,870,766. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $30.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. HSBC downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.02.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

