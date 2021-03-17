Olstein Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the period. eBay accounts for about 1.6% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBAY stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.69. The company had a trading volume of 262,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,050,053. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,777.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,083 shares of company stock valued at $757,805. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

