Olstein Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Sensata Technologies worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,851,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,855,000 after purchasing an additional 859,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 351.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,438,000 after purchasing an additional 783,772 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2,330.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 691,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 663,519 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,899,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,961,000 after purchasing an additional 615,145 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,827,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,382,000 after buying an additional 549,700 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,445. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 103.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $64.03.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.