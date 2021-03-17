Olstein Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.9% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,433. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.15. 578,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,169,428. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $49.74. The firm has a market cap of $207.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

