Olstein Capital Management L.P. Buys 53,000 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 139.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.17% of Central Garden & Pet worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ CENTA traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.20. 3,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,050. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.70.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

