Olstein Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 62,300 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 9,934.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,843,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $333,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 33.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,559,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,281,000 after buying an additional 2,160,331 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 231.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,509,242 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,122,000 after buying an additional 1,751,866 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $70,761,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $68,306,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,617 shares of company stock valued at $9,518,306 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

GM stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.20. 374,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,443,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $59.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.