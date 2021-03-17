Olstein Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises about 1.7% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,988,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,301,582,000 after purchasing an additional 490,415 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $58,560,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,701,000 after purchasing an additional 406,268 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,660,000 after purchasing an additional 288,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,001.63, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $170.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.46 and its 200 day moving average is $149.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

