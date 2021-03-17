Olstein Capital Management L.P. Decreases Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,460 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,440 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group accounts for 1.8% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Citizens Financial Group worth $11,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,278,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after acquiring an additional 132,715 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 247,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 44,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.85. 175,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,004,436. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

