Olstein Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Integra LifeSciences worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.83.

NASDAQ IART traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $67.30. 1,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.76. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $71.34.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $388.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.51 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $72,684.60. Also, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 2,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $159,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,513.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,558 shares of company stock valued at $522,796. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

