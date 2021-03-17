Olstein Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises 2.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $15,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,679,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $56.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.93.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.