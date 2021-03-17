Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $10.29 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 1.6% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 146,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 25,940 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Brandywine Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 253,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,584,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,830,000 after acquiring an additional 45,054 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.96.

WFC traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.79. 730,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,737,980. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $40.23. The company has a market cap of $164.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.35, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

