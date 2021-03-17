Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $4.82 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.06.

LOW traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.54. 76,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,906. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.67. The company has a market cap of $128.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

