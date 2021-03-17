Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $79.50. 166,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,533,818. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $80.06. The company has a market capitalization of $120.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.45, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average of $67.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

