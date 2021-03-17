Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $6.73 Million Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of JetBlue Airways worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,309,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,936,000 after buying an additional 3,665,444 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after buying an additional 2,640,314 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after buying an additional 2,173,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,645,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 236,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,350,254. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBLU. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,965 shares of company stock worth $262,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

