Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $8.36 Million Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $8,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,067 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Western Digital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDC. Susquehanna increased their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.03. 61,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,269,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.08 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.02.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

