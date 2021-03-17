Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $9.45 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Equifax comprises 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

Shares of EFX traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.17. 9,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,613. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $196.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.