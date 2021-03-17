Olstein Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 104.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.17% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,301,000 after purchasing an additional 338,671 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,427,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 945,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 824,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after buying an additional 29,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after buying an additional 72,043 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,622. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average is $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

