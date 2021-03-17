Olstein Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up 1.8% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Omnicom Group worth $11,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,589,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,175,000 after acquiring an additional 71,397 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,188,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,220,000 after acquiring an additional 232,291 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,615,000 after acquiring an additional 816,725 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,312,000 after acquiring an additional 622,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,097,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,423,000 after acquiring an additional 154,886 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.07. 31,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.02. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $77.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

