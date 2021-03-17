Olstein Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.70% of Blue Bird worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 19,094 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $38,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $109,552.59. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,113.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLBD traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $27.14. 5,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,081. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $735.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.96 and a beta of 1.40. Blue Bird Co. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $130.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. Equities analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

