Olstein Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $83,167,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,302,000 after purchasing an additional 759,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,062,000 after purchasing an additional 736,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $479,926,000 after purchasing an additional 617,700 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 14,785.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 462,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 459,834 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,335. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.37 and its 200-day moving average is $122.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

