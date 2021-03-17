Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases 100,700 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 688,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,700 shares during the quarter. Discovery accounts for about 2.9% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Discovery worth $18,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,253,000 after buying an additional 430,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,718,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,449,000 after buying an additional 1,250,313 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,594,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,716,000 after buying an additional 115,709 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,150,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,157,000 after buying an additional 276,288 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,069,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,564,000 after purchasing an additional 521,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of DISCK stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,185,128. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $62.79. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

