Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases 161,547 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,547 shares during the quarter. Denny’s accounts for about 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 1.01% of Denny’s worth $9,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Denny’s by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 600.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,698. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27. Denny’s Co. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,786.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $128,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Sidoti lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.22.

Denny's Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

