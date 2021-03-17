Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 100,000 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 222,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,967. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.79. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KDP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

