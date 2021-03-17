Olstein Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,440.5% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 22,984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,492 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,305 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,536,000 after buying an additional 31,957 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.18. 185,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,367. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.12. The company has a market cap of $165.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.55.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

