Olstein Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,250 shares during the quarter. Kulicke and Soffa Industries comprises 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.46% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $9,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $1,668,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,634,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,688 shares in the company, valued at $864,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $49.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,337. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $52.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

