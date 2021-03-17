Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 11,300 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Generac accounts for approximately 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Generac worth $9,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Generac by 8.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2,155.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.85.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $12,817,815 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNRC traded down $12.73 on Wednesday, hitting $313.16. 13,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,959. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.23, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

