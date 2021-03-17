Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 13,500 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.68. The company had a trading volume of 29,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.52.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

