Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 189,500 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 873,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 189,500 shares during the quarter. Invesco accounts for 2.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.19% of Invesco worth $15,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,363,000 after buying an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $3,194,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IVZ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.22. 50,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,131,716. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $26.06.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

