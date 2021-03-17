Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,312 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of The Shyft Group worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $485,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,521,126.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,551,450. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Shyft Group stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.00. 3,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,509. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -511.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.37.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on SHYF. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Colliers Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

