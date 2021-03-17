Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 7,000 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in American Express by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in American Express by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in American Express by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in American Express by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $4,476,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $143.04. The company had a trading volume of 107,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,401. The company has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $151.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.31.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.54.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.