Olstein Capital Management L.P. Takes $4.77 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Insiders have sold a total of 88,518 shares of company stock worth $10,651,406 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

Shares of DGX traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.09. The stock had a trading volume of 16,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,726. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $134.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.76 and its 200 day moving average is $120.37.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.