Olstein Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 35,364 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,754.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 537,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.67. 14,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,911. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.70.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

