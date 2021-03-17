Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th.

TSE:OLY opened at C$41.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.38. The company has a market cap of C$99.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66. Olympia Financial Group has a 52 week low of C$30.20 and a 52 week high of C$42.50.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust corporation in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plans, Foreign Exchange, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions. The Private Health Services Plan division markets, sells, and administers health and dental benefits to business owners.

