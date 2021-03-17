Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th.
TSE:OLY opened at C$41.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.38. The company has a market cap of C$99.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66. Olympia Financial Group has a 52 week low of C$30.20 and a 52 week high of C$42.50.
About Olympia Financial Group
