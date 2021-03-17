OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Cap of $776.85 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $5.54 or 0.00009527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $776.85 million and approximately $409.84 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.57 or 0.00265847 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

