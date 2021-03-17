Omni Reaches Market Cap of $3.74 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for about $6.65 or 0.00011231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and $1.01 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.15 or 0.00348393 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,177 coins and its circulating supply is 562,861 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.