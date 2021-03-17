ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Stake Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,043 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 82.98, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

